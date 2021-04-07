Crops' harvesting: OGRA directs OMCs to ensure 20-day fuel stocks

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure maintaining at least 20-day stocks of petrol and diesel at their depots due to the start of crops' harvesting season in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure maintaining at least 20-day stocks of petrol and diesel at their depots due to the start of crops' harvesting season in the country.

" adequate oil stock is available in the country however keeping in view the [crops] harvesting season, the OMCs are advised to maintain and top up their stocks just as a precautionary measure to cater to the demand of harvesting which is a routine practice," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement.