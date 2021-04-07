UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crops' Harvesting: OGRA Directs OMCs To Ensure 20-day Fuel Stocks

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Crops' harvesting: OGRA directs OMCs to ensure 20-day fuel stocks

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure maintaining at least 20-day stocks of petrol and diesel at their depots due to the start of crops' harvesting season in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure maintaining at least 20-day stocks of petrol and diesel at their depots due to the start of crops' harvesting season in the country.

" adequate oil stock is available in the country however keeping in view the [crops] harvesting season, the OMCs are advised to maintain and top up their stocks just as a precautionary measure to cater to the demand of harvesting which is a routine practice," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Stocks All Top

Recent Stories

Canada's Vaccine Advisory Board Upholds 4-Month In ..

10 seconds ago

Pak-Afghan Transit Trader inaugurated at Ghulam Kh ..

12 seconds ago

Statements on Russia's Responsibility for Escalati ..

14 seconds ago

Kiev Pulls New Forces, Weapons to Contact Line in ..

16 seconds ago

District administration decides to handover Abdull ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister attends Planning Commission meeting ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.