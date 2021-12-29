Cross-Strait trade volume sets record high in 2021: mainland spokesperson

The trade volume between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan set a record high in 2021, as the figure jumped 27.3 percent to nearly 298.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first 11 months of this year

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The trade volume between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan set a record high in 2021, as the figure jumped 27.3 percent to nearly 298.3 billion U.S. Dollars in the first 11 months of this year.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement Wednesday at a press conference.

During the January to November period, the mainland exports to Taiwan amounted to 70.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 31.

2 percent year on year, while the mainland imports from Taiwan reached 227.5 billion dollars, up 26.2 percent year on year, according to Ma.

At the same time, a total of 5,923 Taiwan-funded enterprises were newly established on the mainland, a year-on-year increase of 34.7 percent, said Ma.

Two new cross-Strait industrial cooperation zones and two new cross-Strait bases devoted to boosting employment and entrepreneurship for youth were also set up on the mainland, Ma added.