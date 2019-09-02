Crucial milestone of economic stability is about to done; BMP

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Chairman Businessmen Panel for FPCCI, Mian Anjum Nisar said crucialmilestone of economic stability has been achieved as the increase in foreign exchange reserves has created a buffer for absorbing any external financial shocks'.A nominal increase in exports and drop in imports has significantly reduced the current account deficit withdeferred oil payments also providing support.He said as business community is the backbone of the economy and early resolution of its issues must be atop priority of government and we understand Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is working day and nitefor the good of business community and we assured our full support to Prime Minister in ongoing difficulttimes and we are with the vision of Imran Khan to reshape the economy and industry of Pakistan for thebetter economic growth of the country which is much needed.

The FY20 budget, which contains ambitious revenue targets and elimination of tax exemptions, such as GSTzero-rating for the five major export-oriented sectors, shows that the stabilisation measures are already afoot;he added.