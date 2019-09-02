UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crucial Milestone Of Economic Stability Is About To Done; BMP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:58 PM

Crucial milestone of economic stability is about to done; BMP

Chairman Businessmen Panel for FPCCI, Mian Anjum Nisar said crucialmilestone of economic stability has been achieved as the increase in foreign exchange reserves has created a buffer for absorbing any external financial shocks'

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Chairman Businessmen Panel for FPCCI, Mian Anjum Nisar said crucialmilestone of economic stability has been achieved as the increase in foreign exchange reserves has created a buffer for absorbing any external financial shocks'.A nominal increase in exports and drop in imports has significantly reduced the current account deficit withdeferred oil payments also providing support.He said as business community is the backbone of the economy and early resolution of its issues must be atop priority of government and we understand Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is working day and nitefor the good of business community and we assured our full support to Prime Minister in ongoing difficulttimes and we are with the vision of Imran Khan to reshape the economy and industry of Pakistan for thebetter economic growth of the country which is much needed.

The FY20 budget, which contains ambitious revenue targets and elimination of tax exemptions, such as GSTzero-rating for the five major export-oriented sectors, shows that the stabilisation measures are already afoot;he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Exchange Exports Business Budget Oil Government Industry

Recent Stories

Policies should be relaxed of economic stability a ..

12 minutes ago

UAE uses AI to accelerate fight against food waste

16 minutes ago

‘Pakistan Will Continue To Expose Indian Atrocit ..

20 minutes ago

PCB releases Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 schedule

29 minutes ago

Meet Afia Amin, who turned her dream of becoming a ..

40 minutes ago

Tech making 'our brains explode' says star Penelop ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.