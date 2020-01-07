UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crude And Gold Climb Higher, Stocks Sink On Fear Of US-Iran Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:13 AM

Crude and gold climb higher, stocks sink on fear of US-Iran clash

Oil prices surged, gold hit a 6.5-year high and most equities tumbled on Monday after the US assassination last week of a top Iranian general added more fuel to Middle East fires, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):Oil prices surged, gold hit a 6.5-year high and most equities tumbled on Monday after the US assassination last week of a top Iranian general added more fuel to Middle East fires, dealers said.

The leaders of Germany, France and Britain have agreed to work towards a de-escalation of Middle East tensions following the US drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani.

US President Donald Trump has nonetheless warned of a "major retaliation" if Tehran takes revenge for Friday's killing of the Iranian commander, which triggered a sell-off in stocks and a spike in crude.

Oil extended its gains on Monday and gold shone brightly to briefly touch $1,588.13 per ounce -- a level last seen in April 2013 -- as investors flocked to the safe-haven precious metal.

It then eased back to $1,574.08 in afternoon European trades.

Asian, European and US stock markets tanked meanwhile, having wobbled before the weekend as news of the assassination flashed across traders' screens.

- 'Middle Eastern tensions' - "Today's ... losses extend the stock market weakness that began on Friday when a US airstrike killed Iran's top Military Commander Qasem Soleimani," said London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler.

"The prospect of Iran avenging the killing of Soleimani and then a retaliation from the US is keeping de-escalation hopes at bay.

"We would expect the impact of these Middle Eastern tensions to be more durable in commodities markets than in equities," he said.

Iran announced on Sunday a further rollback of its commitments to its nuclear accord, while Iraq's parliament demanded the departure of US troops from the country as fallout from the attack spread.

The crisis has jolted investors who were in an upbeat mood as China and the US prepare to sign their mini trade deal next week, and data indicated a slight improvement in the global economy.

Both main crude oil contracts rallied, with Brent topping $70 for the first time since September when attacks on two Saudi Arabian facilities briefly halved output by the world's top producer.

After facing criticism for the action and calls to dial down the tension, the US president was in a fighting mood, saying the White House had dozens of sites lined up for strikes in case of retaliation by Iran -- adding that he did not need Congressional approval, even for a "disproportionate" hit.

"Geopolitical tensions look like remaining elevated in coming days, so lending support to oil prices and keeping risk asset markets on the defensive," said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank.

- Energy firms boosted - On Wall Street, falls from record highs last week were followed by more losses as trading began on Monday, after all seven bourses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states finished sharply lower.

Energy firms rallied meanwhile since higher crude prices tend to lift their profits and revenues.

Inpex jumped more than four percent in Tokyo while in Hong Kong, PetroChina added four percent and CNOOC surged 3.6 percent.

Back in London, BP jumped almost 2.0 percent in value and Royal Dutch Shell 'A' shares added 1.1 percent.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT - West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.98 percent at $63.67 per barrel Brent Crude: UP 1.2 percent at $69.41 London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.8 percent at 7,561.23 points Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.9 percent at 5,992.78 Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 1.2 percent at 13,066.08 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.9 percent at 3,740.84 New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 28,491.50 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.9 percent at 23,204.86 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.8 percent at 28,226.19 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,083.41 (close) Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3156 from $1.3083 at 2200 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.09 pence from 85.31 penceEuro/dollar: UP at $1.1194 from $1.1161Dollar/yen: UP at 108.12 from 108.09 yen

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Attack World Australia Iran China Parliament Nuclear White House Iraq France Oil Trump Saudi Bank Germany London Jasper Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tehran Tokyo New York Middle East Euro April September Stocks Sunday Gold Market All From Top Mini Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

14 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

1 hour ago

Muslims in India facing atrocities perpetrating fa ..

15 minutes ago

CNG stations to remain open in Sindh on Jan 07 for ..

15 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to arran ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.