Crude Oil Prices Projected to Average $80/bbl in 2023 - World Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

Crude oil prices are set to average $80 per barrel this year, down $8 from the January projection, the World Bank said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Crude oil prices are set to average $80 per barrel this year, down $8 from the January projection, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

"Crude oil prices are projected to average $80/bbl in 2023, a $8/bbl downward revision from the January forecast, and to edge up to $82/bbl in 2024, reflecting a modest pickup in demand," the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report.