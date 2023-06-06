Crude Oil Prices Projected To Average $80/bbl In 2023 - World Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 08:32 PM
Crude oil prices are set to average $80 per barrel this year, down $8 from the January projection, the World Bank said on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Crude oil prices are set to average $80 per barrel this year, down $8 from the January projection, the World Bank said on Tuesday.
"Crude oil prices are projected to average $80/bbl in 2023, a $8/bbl downward revision from the January forecast, and to edge up to $82/bbl in 2024, reflecting a modest pickup in demand," the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report.