WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The prices of crude oil are forecast to drop by 24% this year and then by another 5.8% in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its updated World Economic Outlook report on Tuesday.

"Crude oil prices are projected to fall by about 24% in 2023 and a further 5.8% in 2024," the report said.