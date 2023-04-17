Crude Oil Production in Russia to Remain Stable Until 2025 - Deputy Energy Minister

Russia's output of crude oil is expected to remain stable until 2025, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russia's output of crude oil is expected to remain stable until 2025, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Monday.

"According to current forecasts, the volume of oil production has a stable outlook until 2025," Sorokin told the oil industry-specific Russian magazine Neftegazovaya Vertikal.

The official said that the Russian oil industry was doing better than many expected, citing the fact that the 2022 output target of 515 million tonnes ended up surpassed by 4% and totaling 535 million tonnes.

"It happened largely due to the increase in deliveries to oil refinery plants and oil exports," Sorokin explained.

The stability of oil output means that Russia will not have to suspend existing wells, the official said.

"But, anyway, Russia already has experience in addressing such problems.

For instance, in May 2020, in accordance with the OPEC+ agreement, Russia cut the crude oil production by 2 million barrels per day to 8.6 million barrels per day. The production was decreased at facilities where it could be later resumed without any technical difficulties," Sorokin said.

Russia then managed to increase the output to 10.1 million barrels per day before it slowed down again, which the deputy minister said was due to "changes on the market."

OPEC+ was a deal signed by OPEC countries and non-cartel producers in May 2020 to collectively cut output in a bid to stabilize global prices. The quotas for cuts have since been revised several times, with the latest adjustment taking place earlier in April to cut production by 1.66 million barrels per day by the end of 2023.