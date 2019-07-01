UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crude Oil Production Increases By 12.8%, Import Downs By 15.38%

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Crude oil production increases by 12.8%, import downs by 15.38%

The country's domestic production of crude oil has witnessed around 12. 8 percent increase during a nine-month period (July-March) of the last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ):The country's domestic production of crude oil has witnessed around 12. 8 percent increase during a nine-month period (July-March) of the last fiscal year.

According to official data available with APP, the domestic production of crude oil remained 24.6 million barrels during the period under review as compared to 21.8 million barrels in the same period of year 2017-18.

While, the oil import decreased by 15.38 percent, mainly due to increase in international prices. The quantity of imported crude oil remained 6.6 million tons worth $ 3.4 billion as compared to 7.8 million tons worth $ 2.9 billion during the corresponding period of 2017-18.

Oil Marketing Companies, in the year 2017-18, imported around 13.3 million ton (mt) of different petroleum products to meet its ever growing energy needs. Out of which, the private sector companies imported around 38 percent petroleum products including High Speed Diesel (HSD), High Sulphur Fuel Oil and Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (HSFO/LSFO), Jet Fuel, Motor Gasoline (Mogas), RON (Research Octane Number) 95 and 97 under specified quality and testing mechanism notified by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

During the period, around 13,343,737 metric ton (mt) petroleum products were imported from nine countries including United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Netherlands, Belgium and Norway.

As many as 3,845,272 mt HSD, 4,247,374 mt HSFO/LSFO, 236,538 mt Jet Fuel, 5,014,553 mt Mogas/RON-95/RON-97 was imported from these nine countries.

Pakistan imported 8,502,752 mt petroleum products from UAE, 1,070,193 mt from Oman, 2,078,882 mt from Kuwait, 182,574 mt from Saudi Arabia, 170,423 mt from Singapore, 127,496 mt from Malaysia, 1,064,206 mt from Netherlands, 89,355 mt from Belgium and 57,856 mt from Norway.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), being a watchdog, pursues an effective policy regarding sampling and testing of the imported petroleum products for onward distribution in every nook and cranny of the country.

Under the policy, the imported petroleum products, conforming to the approved specifications notified by the Petroleum Division, are allowed to be used in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Norway UAE Kuwait Oman Oil Singapore Same Belgium Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Malaysia Netherlands Romanian Leu From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

3 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

3 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

11 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh visits headquarters of Arabian Radi ..

26 minutes ago

Tolerance Bulletin: UAE entrenched its stature as ..

26 minutes ago

DEWA discusses use of quantum computing in electri ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.