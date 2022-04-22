UrduPoint.com

Crude Price End 2-Day Slide As Germany Lays Out Plan To Cut Russia Oil Imports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Crude Price End 2-Day Slide as Germany Lays Out Plan to Cut Russia Oil Imports

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Crude prices rose more than 1% on Thursday to snap a two-day slide as Germany laid out a plan to end Russian oil imports by 2023, prompting a return to focusing on the tight supply situation that had fueled much of this year's rally in energy markets.

Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, settled up $1.53, or 1.4%, at $108.33 per barrel.

Brent had lost almost 6% over two previous sessions after IMF downgrades of global economic growth for this year and next, also over the scare of new COVID-19-related deaths in China, the world's second largest consumer of oil.

New York-traded  West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, the benchmark for US crude, rose $1.60, or 1.6%, to finish Thursday's official session at $103.79 per barrel.

WTI lost a net of more than 5% in two previous days of trading, despite closing up on Wednesday. It broke below key $100 support at the height of the selloff, touching a session low of $99.89.

Thursday's rebound in oil came after Germany suggested it will halve its Russian oil imports by the summer and end them by the end of the year.

Oil traders have disputed for weeks that Berlin and the rest of the EU will be able to disengage with Russia and find adequate supplies elsewhere - despite the West's stand that the action was a necessary follow-through to its sanctions against Moscow due the conflict in Ukraine.

"Given how big a market (Germany) is for Russia, accounting for roughly half its exports will come as a real blow" to the supply-demand situation in oil," Craig Erlam, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "Oil prices are creeping higher again but remain pretty much in the middle of the range they've traded within for the last month."

The narrative in oil was also made more bullish by Libya, which announced late on Wednesday that it was losing more than 550,000 barrels per day of output from blockades at major fields and export terminals in the North African country, which is a part of global oil producing alliance OPEC+.

Made up of 23 countries and officially led by Saudi Arabia, with assistance from Russia, OPEC+ has struggled to meet its output targets for months now due to under-investment in global oil fields during the height of the coronavirus outbreak. The situation has worsened since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on  February 24 and the West's subsequent sanctions against Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia China Oil Germany Berlin Alliance Craig Saudi Arabia Libya February Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

57 minutes ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

1 hour ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

57 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.