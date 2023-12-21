Open Menu

Crude Prices Drop After Angola Quits OPEC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Crude prices drop after Angola quits OPEC

Crude prices slumped on Thursday after Angola quit the OPEC oil cartel, while Wall Street stocks rebounded after a streak of records was snapped

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Crude prices slumped on Thursday after Angola quit the OPEC oil cartel, while Wall Street stocks rebounded after a streak of records was snapped.

The price of the main international and US crude contracts dropped more than 1.5 percent after Angola said it was leaving as it did not want to go along with further production cuts that OPEC and 10 Russian-led allies agreed on last month.

In an effort to prop up prices, the OPEC+ alliance has implemented supply cuts of more than five million barrels per day (bpd) since the end of 2022.

But oil prices still slid to their lowest levels in nearly six months following the latest OPEC+ decision as the United States has been pumping at record rates, as have Brazil and Guyana, while the weak global economy has raised concerns about demand.

Wall Street's three main indices jumped at the open of trading, having tumbled on Wednesday and breaking the Dow's streak of five straight record closes as a spate of profit-taking swept trading floors.

The blue-chip Dow climbed 0.6 percent, while the broader S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.0 percent.

The rebound "suggests yesterday's selloff was the result more of esoteric trading behavior than everyone, en masse, suddenly agreeing that they should take some money off the table," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

US equities have driven higher since late October, following a nearly unbroken path as inflation moderated and the Federal Reserve flagged plans for 2024 interest rate cuts.

A stream of US data in recent weeks has shown inflation continues to slow and the jobs market is softening, while other economic indicators suggest the US central bank is on course to bring prices under control while averting a recession.

Data Thursday showed first-time claims for jobless benefits held steady last week at a level far below that would indicate an impending recession.

The most recent Fed gathering ended with officials indicating they would cut about three times in 2024, sparking a buying frenzy in markets and forcing some policymakers to try to temper expectations.

Eyes are now on Friday's upcoming release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, which could be key for its next meeting in January.

"A higher-than-expected core US inflation reading tomorrow could tip us back into fretting about rates being higher for longer," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

European indices were lower in afternoon trading.

Asian indices struck a mixed note although Tokyo tumbled on troubling news from Japanese carmaker Toyota, whose share price tanked.

Tokyo shares slumped after the company announced a recall of a million vehicles, and its subsidiary Daihatsu decided to suspend shipments of all models over rigged safety tests.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT -

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.5 percent at $73.08 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.5 percent at $78.53 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 37,309.14 points

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,684.23

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,558.45

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.3 percent at 16,686.11

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 4,519.51

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.6 percent at 33,140.47 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 16,621.13 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 2,918.71 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0995 from $1.0942 on Wednesday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 142.23 yen from 143.57 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2684 from $1.2639

Euro/pound: UP at 86.70 pence from 86.57 pence

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Vehicles Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Reading Alliance Price New York Brazil United States Guyana Angola Euro Turkish Lira Money January October Stocks Market All From Toyota Share Asia Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal ..

The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates 9th ..

8 minutes ago
 PPP will emerge winning party of the country in ge ..

PPP will emerge winning party of the country in general election: Sharjeel Memon

8 minutes ago
 Inter Board Karachi announces Supplementary Exams- ..

Inter Board Karachi announces Supplementary Exams-2023 to begin on Jan 15, 2024

8 minutes ago
 Masked local persons tried to hijack Baloch people ..

Masked local persons tried to hijack Baloch people's peaceful protest: Ministers

8 minutes ago
 Kyiv says 3 killed, 5 wounded in Russian shelling ..

Kyiv says 3 killed, 5 wounded in Russian shelling in east Ukraine

10 minutes ago
DC Kaachhi chairs meeting for finalizing of electi ..

DC Kaachhi chairs meeting for finalizing of election’s preparations

10 minutes ago
 CTP devise Murree traffic plan for snowfall season

CTP devise Murree traffic plan for snowfall season

17 minutes ago
 Grand EPI walk organized to highlight importance o ..

Grand EPI walk organized to highlight importance of child immunization

10 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif interviews minority candidates

Nawaz Sharif interviews minority candidates

10 minutes ago
 Azad condoles Amir of Kuwait’s demise

Azad condoles Amir of Kuwait’s demise

10 minutes ago
 SECMC pays Rs12 bn royalty to Sindh govt since its ..

SECMC pays Rs12 bn royalty to Sindh govt since its inception: CM told

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business