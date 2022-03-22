UrduPoint.com

Crude Prices Jump 7% As Europe Mulls US-Style Embargo On Russian Oil

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 02:30 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Oil prices settled up more than 7% as major European nations considered imposing a US-style embargo on Russian oil, heightening worries about the bloc's energy security amid severely-stretched global supplies.

Reports that Yemen's Houthi rebels fired drones and missiles at Saudi energy targets, including a liquefied natural gas plant, oil facility and power station, on Sunday added to the oil rally.

London-traded Brent, the global benchmark for oil, settled up $7.69, or 7.1%, at $115.52 on Monday. Brent fell below $97 on Wednesday, before the start of its three-day rebound. Prior to that, it reached a 2008 high of $139.13 on March 7.

US crude's West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, benchmark settled up $7.42, or 7.1%, at $112.12 a barrel. WTI hovered at just above $94 during Wednesday's lows. Prior to that, it reached $130.50 on March 7.

Craig Erlam, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said the main drivers for Monday's rally in oil were reports of the EU considering an embargo on Russian imports and the targeting of Saudi energy facilities by Houthi rebels over the weekend.

Erlam, however, said he was not sure if European nations would push through with their plan to impose a US-style ban on Russian oil.

"Given the enormous reliance of certain member states on Russian oil, they may agree on a phased approach that will cut off Russian oil over a period of time," he said. "The details of that will determine what kind of a reaction we see in the markets" in the coming days.

Europe gets 25% of its oil and 40% of its gas from Russia.

European Union countries were meeting Monday ahead of US President Joe Biden's arrival later this week to take part in a series of summits that aim to harden the West's response to Moscow over its operation in Ukraine.

The US. and the UK. have already announced plans to wean themselves off Russian oil, a move that EU governments have so far avoided given their stronger reliance on Russian oil and gas.

>