Crude Prices Set to Wrap Up 2021 on 50% Upswing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Crude oil prices climbed down late on Friday but remained more than 50% above 2020 values, in what could be the US benchmark Brent's strongest performance in years.

Brent grew by an overall 52.

2%, its highest annual gain since 2016, market data shows, even though contracts for March dropped 1.2% to $78.6 per barrel on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was set for a 57% gain, its highest since the crude surged a record 78% in 2009. WTI futures for February were down 1.3% on Friday to $75.96 per barrel.