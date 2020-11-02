UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crude Steel Production Increases In Jan-Sep: Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:26 PM

Crude steel production increases in Jan-Sep: Turkey

Turkey's crude steel production increased by 2.6% to reach 25.9 million tons in the first nine months of 2020, the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD) said late Sunday

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Turkey's crude steel production increased by 2.6% to reach 25.9 million tons in the first nine months of 2020, the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD) said late Sunday.

With the nine-month figures, Turkey became the largest crude steel producer in Europe and the seventh largest one on the global scale, overtaking Germany, the association announced.

The world crude steel production was 1.4 billion tons in the first nine months of 2020, down by 3.2% year-on-year.

Turkey's incomes from steel exports were $10.

4 billion in the January-September period, posting an annual decrease of 14.7%.

Meanwhile, crude steel imports decreased by 4.9% to reach $7.2 billion over the same period.

The export/import coverage ratio was 144.4% in the first nine months of this year, down from 161% in the same period last year.

The crude steel production of Turkey increased by 18% to stood at 3.2 million tons in September.

In the month, the country exported 1.9 million tons of crude steel and earned $1.3 billion, down by 3.9% on a yearly basis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Europe Turkey Germany Same September Sunday 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 12 more deaths during last 24 hou ..

10 minutes ago

Doctors protests against non-payment of salaries, ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in road accidents in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Gov't releases Rs 289.71 bn for development projec ..

2 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University VC visits social scien ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Brexit Party applies for name change

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.