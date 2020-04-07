UrduPoint.com
CS Reviews Wheat Procurement Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:34 PM

CS reviews wheat procurement arrangements

Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan said on Tuesday that wheat procurement target had been set at 4.5 million ton in the province and field officers would have to work day and night to achieve the target

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for wheat procurement campaign in the province. The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary food Department, Commissioner Lahore Division and officers concerned, whereas, divisional commissioners joined through video link.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for wheat procurement campaign in the province. The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary food Department, Commissioner Lahore Division and officers concerned, whereas, divisional commissioners joined through video link.

The meeting decided that only license holders would be eligible to purchase the grain during the wheat procurement campaign.

The Chief Secretary said that under the policy, private purchase, transportation and storage of wheat except for personal use had been disallowed.

He maintained that feed mills and unregistered seed companies would not be permitted wheat purchase as well.

He ordered stern action against hoarders, asking administrative officers to coordinate with law-enforcement agencies to check hoarding.

He said the policy of 'first come first serve' would be followed in the campaign, adding that the limit of 'Bardana' would be from 200 to 1000 sacks.

He directed that all possible facilities be provided to farmers and SOPs regarding coronavirus be implemented at wheat procurement centres by disinfecting premises and ensuring availability of masks, sanitizers and soap for hand wash.

The meeting also decided to depute officials of law-enforcement agencies and civil defence at each centre and set up dispute resolution committees at district level to address farmers' problems.

The meeting was briefed that online registration of farmers and issuance of 'Bardana' has started in Rajanpur district.

The meeting was told that inter-provincial and district movement of wheatwould be regulated through an application developed in collaboration withPunjab Information Technology board (PITB).

More Stories From Business

