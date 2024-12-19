CSA probationary officers visit FPCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Probationary officers of the ICT Society from the Civil Services academy's (CSA) 52nd Common Training Programme (CTP) visited regional office of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here Thursday.

The FPCCI office-bearers briefed them about the working of the FPCCI as well as the issues being faced by the business community.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, and Vice President & Regional Chairman, Zaki Aijaz, have called for continuity of policies to promote the industry in Pakistan, adding that government should further improve facilitates for business operations.

They were of the view that without consistent policies, foreign and domestic investment will not be attracted to the country.

FPCCI leaders proposed the establishment of a Charter of Economy among all political parties to ensure that economic policies remain stable regardless of changing the government.

FPCCI officials suggested to develop an industrial policy, given the vast potential Pakistan possessed, besides creating a favorable environment that would boost exports.

Atif Ikram stated that no trade policy should be formulated without consulting FPCCI, the country’s leading business chamber. FPCCI is currently working on its Vision 2030, a roadmap to increase Pakistan’s exports to USD 100 billion. To achieve this ambitious goal, FPCCI is focusing on both district-level and sectoral economies to enhance overall economic growth.

Zaki Aijaz, while briefing the trainee officers, highlighted the significant role of FPCCI and other trade bodies in shaping Pakistan’s economic policies. He called for the central role that civil bureaucracy play in the economic development of the country, particularly in policy formulation and public welfare.

Zaki Aijaz also discussed the challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s trade strategy and how strengthening the national economy can help the country better compete on the global stage.