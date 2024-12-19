CSA Probationary Officers Visit FPCCI
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Probationary officers of the ICT Society from the Civil Services academy's (CSA) 52nd Common Training Programme (CTP) visited regional office of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here Thursday.
The FPCCI office-bearers briefed them about the working of the FPCCI as well as the issues being faced by the business community.
FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, and Vice President & Regional Chairman, Zaki Aijaz, have called for continuity of policies to promote the industry in Pakistan, adding that government should further improve facilitates for business operations.
They were of the view that without consistent policies, foreign and domestic investment will not be attracted to the country.
FPCCI leaders proposed the establishment of a Charter of Economy among all political parties to ensure that economic policies remain stable regardless of changing the government.
FPCCI officials suggested to develop an industrial policy, given the vast potential Pakistan possessed, besides creating a favorable environment that would boost exports.
Atif Ikram stated that no trade policy should be formulated without consulting FPCCI, the country’s leading business chamber. FPCCI is currently working on its Vision 2030, a roadmap to increase Pakistan’s exports to USD 100 billion. To achieve this ambitious goal, FPCCI is focusing on both district-level and sectoral economies to enhance overall economic growth.
Zaki Aijaz, while briefing the trainee officers, highlighted the significant role of FPCCI and other trade bodies in shaping Pakistan’s economic policies. He called for the central role that civil bureaucracy play in the economic development of the country, particularly in policy formulation and public welfare.
Zaki Aijaz also discussed the challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s trade strategy and how strengthening the national economy can help the country better compete on the global stage.
Recent Stories
Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences
United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA
UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes its 2024 Agenda
More Stories From Business
-
CSA probationary officers visit FPCCI8 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister highlights government’s export-focused initiatives3 hours ago
-
Gold prices plunges by Rs2600 per tola4 hours ago
-
Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with Advanced Care4 hours ago
-
Federal ministers assure support for rice exporters in meeting with REAP4 hours ago
-
ICCI holds Quran Khawani for deceased leader4 hours ago
-
MNFS&Research ensures to address challenges for enhancing rice export5 hours ago
-
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points6 hours ago
-
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets6 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs2,600 per tola8 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report8 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 9.06 % to Rs 3.8 trillion in 5 months8 hours ago