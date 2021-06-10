CST lauds economic stability, demands FBR to increase tax base

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Chamber of Small Traders (CST) chairman Ehtasham ul Haq praised the government for improving revenue and economic stability but stressed on expanding tax base to preserve the achievement and move on with an upward trajectory.

Talking to APP here Thursday, he said that government must not burden those already paying taxes in the upcoming budget 2021-22 and instead introduce new tax payers to expand the tax base.

He said that coronavirus caused losses to small traders while some had their businesses ruined.

He requested the government to introduce a soft term package for small traders to enable them to stand on their feet.

He said that FBR should find more new tax payers adding that FBR should focus on those who have big houses, plazas or more than one vehicle.