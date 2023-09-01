CTA arranges Galiyat tour for visually impaired children

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Culture and Tourism Authority (CTA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arranged a four-day tour for visually impaired children to the summer resort Nathiagali.

In this connection, two buses with visually impaired children on board left for Nathiagali on Friday. The Caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism, Museums, Archeology, Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel saw them off.

During the tour, the visually impaired children will visit Abbottabad, Nathiagali and other tourists' attractive places of Galiyat and will see the beauty of Pakistan by the eye of their heart.

Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Minister for Tourism, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said that the provincial government will take steps for utilizing the skills of the differently abled children.

The trip, he said would prove beneficial and historic for the special children. The talent and capabilities of the special children are commendable, he added.