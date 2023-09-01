Open Menu

CTA Arranges Galiyat Tour For Visually Impaired Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

CTA arranges Galiyat tour for visually impaired children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Culture and Tourism Authority (CTA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arranged a four-day tour for visually impaired children to the summer resort Nathiagali.

In this connection, two buses with visually impaired children on board left for Nathiagali on Friday. The Caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism, Museums, Archeology, Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel saw them off.

During the tour, the visually impaired children will visit Abbottabad, Nathiagali and other tourists' attractive places of Galiyat and will see the beauty of Pakistan by the eye of their heart.

Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Minister for Tourism, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said that the provincial government will take steps for utilizing the skills of the differently abled children.

The trip, he said would prove beneficial and historic for the special children. The talent and capabilities of the special children are commendable, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Visit Jamal Shah Government

Recent Stories

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per ..

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

37 minutes ago
 LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

46 minutes ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

2 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

3 hours ago
Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

3 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

3 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

3 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

3 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

4 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business