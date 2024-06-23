CTI Chairman Stresses Measures To Save Handmade Carpet Industry
Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman has said that Pakistan's exports of handmade carpets have since long been declining due to long-standing problems.
On the contrary, China, Turkey and India have shown significant performance in the carpet exports. “Punjab played a key role in the activities of handwoven carpets industry which is now shrinking hence stakeholders would have to pay special attention towards its factors,” he said while talking to a delegation of manufacturers and exporters of handmade carpets.
Ejazur Rehman observed that financial and infrastructural problems faced by skilled workers have hindered the development and promotion of handwoven carpet industry in Pakistan and most of the women are involved in this industry, but they also face unfavorable conditions with long working hours while illiteracy and high number of family members and low wages are also major reasons that need to be improved.
He said, "There is tough competition in global markets for which we have to formulate strict regulations and standards; and introduce new skills to compete with competing countries but unfortunately there are no technical institutions of this capacity for this. We have also not been successful in gaining access to new global markets as needed. The biggest problem facing our industry right now is the lack of relevant talent which will only get worse if not addressed."
He said that all the stakeholders, especially the relevant departments of Punjab, have to play their active role and provide institutional support for the survival of handwoven carpets industry.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Business
-
Online payment introduced for membership renewal: SCCI president3 hours ago
-
PFC demands strict action against timber mafia3 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns $2.593 billion from IT services’ export in 10 months4 hours ago
-
Malik for enhanced connectivity among SAARC countries4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 202410 hours ago
-
International Nathiagali summer college to be inaugurated on Monday21 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,400 per tola1 day ago
-
Cement exports increase 40.46% to $236.797 mln in 11 months1 day ago
-
Parliamentarians emphasize on export-led growth, tax reform in country’s economy1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 20241 day ago