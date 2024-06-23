Open Menu

CTI Chairman Stresses Measures To Save Handmade Carpet Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM

CTI chairman stresses measures to save handmade carpet industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman has said that Pakistan's exports of handmade carpets have since long been declining due to long-standing problems.

On the contrary, China, Turkey and India have shown significant performance in the carpet exports. “Punjab played a key role in the activities of handwoven carpets industry which is now shrinking hence stakeholders would have to pay special attention towards its factors,” he said while talking to a delegation of manufacturers and exporters of handmade carpets.

Ejazur Rehman observed that financial and infrastructural problems faced by skilled workers have hindered the development and promotion of handwoven carpet industry in Pakistan and most of the women are involved in this industry, but they also face unfavorable conditions with long working hours while illiteracy and high number of family members and low wages are also major reasons that need to be improved.

He said, "There is tough competition in global markets for which we have to formulate strict regulations and standards; and introduce new skills to compete with competing countries but unfortunately there are no technical institutions of this capacity for this. We have also not been successful in gaining access to new global markets as needed. The biggest problem facing our industry right now is the lack of relevant talent which will only get worse if not addressed."

He said that all the stakeholders, especially the relevant departments of Punjab, have to play their active role and provide institutional support for the survival of handwoven carpets industry.

