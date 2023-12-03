CTI chief for coordinated policy to increase exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ijazur Rehman said on Sunday that the government should make a coordinated policy with the stakeholders to increase exports.

Talking to a delegation of manufacturers and exporters related to hand-made carpets industry here, he added that the relevant institutions should take steps to consult business organizations, chambers at national and regional level in this regard.

The CTI Chairperson said, "The government should play its role in the construction of industrial clusters, and make a coordinated policy with the stakeholders so as to increase the country's exports, thus enhancing foreign exchange reserves.

Chairperson Ijazur Rehman called for construction and development of the industrial cluster, asserting that government has a key role in determining, direct access to capital, therefore active and framework policy should be created that is helpful for entrepreneurs.

Moreover, he said, the government would have to create active projects to help the industrialists and also train the civil servants and inculcate the spirit of public service in them. He said that the government should take the lead in the process of cluster mapping, it also has an important role in public-private dialogue to remove the problems faced due to policies and institutions which are obstacles in the way of industrial development.

He urged relevant government departments to take steps for consultation with business organizations and chambers, industries including hand-carpet industry at national and regional level.

He said, "The government should make a comprehensive policy together with those who have an important role in exports so that exports can increase further to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country."