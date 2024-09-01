CTI Chief For World-class Lab To Improve Handmade Carpet Quality
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 11:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rehman has emphasized the need for a world-class laboratory to inspect and certify raw materials and products, ensuring 100 percent quality of handmade carpets before export.
Addressing a meeting of stakeholders related to the hand-woven carpet industry here Sunday, he also stressed the importance of conducting rigorous quality checks on carpets to be displayed at the upcoming World Exhibition in Lahore this October.
Modern lab would guarantee the excellence of Pakistani handmade carpets at global level, promoting the country's reputation for producing high-quality products and the proposed laboratory would also play a crucial role in maintaining the industry's standards and competitiveness, he argued.
The meeting also discussed the problems faced by the hand-woven carpet industry and the upcoming global exhibition.
CTI Chairperson said that in view of the current tough competitions, 'we have to be aware of the developments in the world and before sending finished products to global markets, the quality of raw materials and finished products should be thoroughly tested and analyzed and these steps can only be completed by trained experts in a world-class laboratory.
He added, "If we follow this, our reputation can be better compared to traditional competitors in global markets, which will also enhance growth of this industry."
Ejazur Rehman said that in this context, modern laboratories are established all over the world, but there is no culture of laboratories and tests in Pakistan, but now the time has come to make serious progress in this direction.
“The relevant government bodies, especially those responsible for the Export Development Fund, should extend special support in this regard so that Pakistani products can gain an edge over rival countries in the global markets,” he concluded.
