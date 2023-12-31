Open Menu

CTI Demands Hike In Students' Stipend To Learn Skills

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 06:40 PM

CTI demands hike in students' stipend to learn skills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman Sunday urged the government to provide students with scholarships in proportion to the inflation ratio to attract the youth to learn skills.

Talking to the youth receiving training at CTI here, he said, “Young people can secure their economic future by focusing on innovative ideas and the government should focus on the slogan of 'Talented Nation for Development'.”

Ejaz-ur-Rehman said that research should be focused on bringing innovation in the designs of carpet products and for this the internet can be fully utilized. He said that every year hundreds of thousand of youths are entering the market for whom it is impossible to provide employment in the public sector.

The government should prepare a plan of action considering the mental trend of the youth, full support of skill teaching institutions, increase in stipends in proportion of inflation to promote technical education and skill learning after matriculation, a joint venture should be done with the private sector to provide employment to the youth who receive scholarship and training to teach them modern skills abroad,” he added.

He said that keeping in mind the demand of the world, the youth must be equipped with modern skills and after that they should be provided with support and assistance for employment.

