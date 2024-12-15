Open Menu

CTI For Error Correction Model To Revive Handmade Carpet Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman has proposed conducting an analytical study based on an Error Correction Model (ECM) to identify underlying causes of decline in Pakistan's handmade carpet exports, and to give viable solutions.

This approach, he explained, would involve statistical analysis and the application of logarithmic principles, adding that the study's findings and recommendations should be implemented in consultation with relevant public and private stakeholders.

The CTI Chairperson, in a media statement issued here Sunday, also expressed concern over the decline of Pakistan's handmade carpet industry in global markets. He noted that despite being a significant player in the industry, Pakistan's carpet exports have been steadily decreasing, while traditional competitors like India, Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan have maintained their market share.

Ejaz-ur-Rehman suggested that a comprehensive analysis of the industry's export data from 1970 to 2023 would provide valuable insights into the decline of Pakistan's handmade carpet industry. He emphasized that the findings of this study would enable the policymakers and stakeholders to develop effective strategies for the industry's revival.

The CTI Chairperson said that he would also prepare an analytical report on the carpet industry and share it with relevant government agencies and stakeholders.

