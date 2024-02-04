Open Menu

CTI Handlooms Can Produce Carpets, Other Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rahman has emphasised the importance of handloom sector and said that there was a need to plan in the context of manufacturing other products on handlooms.

“The modern handloom developed by the CTI can produce a wide range of products apart from carpets,” he said while briefing a delegation visiting the institute on Sunday.

Ejazur Rahman said that there is a need to highlight the importance of handloom sector in Pakistan. "In the current situation, we need to plan in a wider perspective apart from the production of handloom carpets for which different brands will have to help us to bring this idea to completion.

He said Pakistan's hand-made products have immense fame but they are not available in the local and international markets in such numbers; however, the Carpet Training Institute and its modern handlooms can be very helpful in this regard.

He apprised the delegation about the advanced handlooms, developed by the institute and suggested that various brands should enter into joint ventures on an experimental basis and the sure success will not only promote the products in the local markets but they can also be developed as an export industry.

“In order to promote handloom and provide employment through it, the government should give special status to handloom products and also provide its patronage for it,” he added.

He said that the Federal and provincial governments should initiate a plan to provide handlooms at the village level, which cannot only prevent urbanisation and rather, providing employment on a large scale will also give impetus to the economy and moreover, this is a project that will not have any burden on the government.

He gave the example of a neighboring rival country and said that dozens of products are being produced on handlooms there which are also being exported and Pakistan should also study this successful model and make progress in this regard.

