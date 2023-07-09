CTI lauds EDF for best training programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ijazur Rehman said on Sunday that ongoing training programmes in the institutes established by Export Development Fund (EDF) need to be further improved according to contemporary requirements.

Addressing the beneficiaries of the training programs of CTI here, he said that keeping in view the promotion of exports, these programmes should be based on research and development to make them industry friendly.

Izazur Rehman was of the view that by equipping the skilled manpower with modernity and technology, the best export products could be supplied to global markets.

"The objective of the EDF is to remove the barriers faced by the exporters of export services, manufacturers of export products and general exporters in Pakistan so as to increase the efficiency of the export sector.

It is gratifying to see that Export Development Fund has established institutions across Pakistan to support key export sectors with specific objectives and targets," he observed.

He requested that the process of consultation with the institutions associated with the EDF should be increased and the training programmes should be made research and development based to make them more contemporary and industry friendly, thereby further improvement should be ensured to get the result oriented targets especially in export sector.

The CTI chairperson hoped that the Export Development Fund would continue to play its effective role in providing support in achieving the desired goals of the training institutes.