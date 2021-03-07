CTI stresses more focus on value-addition to enhance exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif Sunday called for a more focus on value addition to increase country's exports.

Talking to the media here, he said that international market also demanded products' quality and Pakistani handmade carpets were in great demand in the world.

Pervez Hanif said that the government must also explore new avenues/ destinations as well as diversify exports instead of relying on mere traditional sectors to boost country's trade. "We should also focus on digitaliization. The government institutions should give importance to the suggestions and demands put forward by various trade associations and organisations," he added.

Pervez Hanif said that there were many countries and markets in the world where Pakistani products had yet to get access and the government should help exporters in that regard.

Besides this, the CTI chairperson said that comprehensive series of studies should be conducted for those countries where Pakistani products could be introduced and such studies would benefit Pakistan's economy.

He said the handmade carpet industry could play a key role in revolutionizing rural employment and preventing urbanisation.

Pervez Hanif said the authorities concerned should solve the problems of the industry in order to maintain the unique identity of Pakistan's handmade carpets in the world.