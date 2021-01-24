CTI to assess global carpet trends, patterns: Pervez

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Carpet Training Institute (CTI) has started planning for research and development to assess the ever changing people's choices and trends regarding carpet colours and patterns.

CTI Chairperson Pervez Hanif told the media here Sunday that CTI's R&D efforts would help enable the hand-made carpet manufacturers/workers to know about the new trends emerging in the industry at global level.

He urged the government to support the carpet industry's initiatives aimed at its promotion and increase the carpet exports, adding that this would also generate more export revenues for the government.

He said at the CTI, the hand-made carpet workers would be guided to focus on new carpet colours and designs instead of relying on the traditional patterns in an effort to compete with the regional competetors.

He also advised the hand-made carpet manufacturers to must observe new global trends and challenges at theirown as well as take measures or formulate strategies accordingly.