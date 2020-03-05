CTO appreciates Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry efforts

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and City Traffic Police will work hand-in-hand to make traffic in the city hassle free besides facilitating the business community on licensing problems and other issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and City Traffic Police will work hand-in-hand to make traffic in the city hassle free besides facilitating the business community on licensing problems and other issues.

It was decided during a meeting between Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Capt Syed Hammad Abid and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh at the LCCI on Thursday.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former President Mian Shafqat Ali, EC member Sheheryar Ali and former EC Member Khamis Saeed Butt also spoke.

The CTO said that coordination with the LCCI would be made stronger to find out viable solution to the issues being faced by the masses.

On demand of the LCCI president, the CTO agreed to establish especial desks at all licensing centers for the LCCI members.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that smooth flow of traffic not only cut cost of doing business but ensured on-time delivery of goods at their destination.

He said that the LCCI was the only chamber in Pakistan that had introduced one window operation for its members and had facilitation centers of Traffic Police, NADRA, Excise & Taxation,SMEDA, FBR, LESCO, IPO, PESSI, Export Promotion were providing matchless servicesto the LCCI members while more facilitation desks would be established soon.