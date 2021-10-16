CTO, business community discuss traffic issues

Lahore CTO (Chief Traffic Officer) Muntazir Mehdi Saturday discussed traffic related issues with business community and resolved to facilitate the traders in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Lahore CTO (Chief Traffic Officer) Muntazir Mehdi Saturday discussed traffic related issues with business community and resolved to facilitate the traders in this regard.

He was talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq and other businessmen and industrialists during his visit to Lahore Chamber here. Former IG Traffic Police Galib Bandesha, former LCCI President Mian Shafqat Ali and former EC member Khamis Saeed Butt were also present.

The CTO said that strict implementation on traffic rules and heavy penalties were necessary to discourage the violation of traffic rules. He said that tyre bursters would be installed at one-way roads. He said that the vendors were the major cause of encroachment and they were doing their malpractices due to support of mafia.

He said that the service roads were constructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic but these were being used for parking. "We have to take policy decisions," the CTO added.

He said that Traffic Police had adopted zero tolerance policy against the violators as the violation of rules and regulations was the biggest reasons of traffic mess and accidents.

Muntazir Mehdi said that to keep the traffic moving was the prime task of Traffic Police and staff was putting in its best efforts for this. He said that violence of traffic rules was not being tolerated and the department was also creating awareness amongst the masses.

The CTO said that licensing structure was being changed. Pakistan was one of those countries where accidents ratio was very high.

On the occasion, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq gave various suggestions to the CTO for smooth flow of traffic, especially at the surrounding areas of busy markets where traffic mess was hampering business activities.

LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir said that Lahore Chamber would continue to provide maximum help to the traffic police in the larger interests of the trade and industry. He said that smooth flow of traffic not only cuts cost of doing business but ensures on-time delivery of goods at their destination.

"There are problems but they have to be resolved", the LCCI President said and added that the Traffic Police should utilize its all resources to achieve the desired goals. He said that keeping the flow of traffic was a Herculean task but the traffic police were managing it in such a nice manner that every segment of society was appreciating them.

He said that the liaison between police and the business community was a must and the LCCI was always giving a special focus to enhance the liaison with police.

He said that Bansanwala Bazar should be made one-way strictly. He said that there were severe problems of traffic at Anarkali, Kot Lakhpat Hamdard Chowk and Gajumata. Additional traffic wardens should be deputed there to control the traffic.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the traffic police role was very vital in the sense that a disciplined traffic flow gives a picture of whole society on the one hand while on the other hand it plays its role in economic turnaround by cutting transportation time of goods carriers.