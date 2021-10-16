UrduPoint.com

CTO, Business Community Discuss Traffic Issues

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 10:09 PM

CTO, business community discuss traffic issues

Lahore CTO (Chief Traffic Officer) Muntazir Mehdi Saturday discussed traffic related issues with business community and resolved to facilitate the traders in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Lahore CTO (Chief Traffic Officer) Muntazir Mehdi Saturday discussed traffic related issues with business community and resolved to facilitate the traders in this regard.

He was talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq and other businessmen and industrialists during his visit to Lahore Chamber here. Former IG Traffic Police Galib Bandesha, former LCCI President Mian Shafqat Ali and former EC member Khamis Saeed Butt were also present.

The CTO said that strict implementation on traffic rules and heavy penalties were necessary to discourage the violation of traffic rules. He said that tyre bursters would be installed at one-way roads. He said that the vendors were the major cause of encroachment and they were doing their malpractices due to support of mafia.

He said that the service roads were constructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic but these were being used for parking. "We have to take policy decisions," the CTO added.

He said that Traffic Police had adopted zero tolerance policy against the violators as the violation of rules and regulations was the biggest reasons of traffic mess and accidents.

Muntazir Mehdi said that to keep the traffic moving was the prime task of Traffic Police and staff was putting in its best efforts for this. He said that violence of traffic rules was not being tolerated and the department was also creating awareness amongst the masses.

The CTO said that licensing structure was being changed. Pakistan was one of those countries where accidents ratio was very high.

On the occasion, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq gave various suggestions to the CTO for smooth flow of traffic, especially at the surrounding areas of busy markets where traffic mess was hampering business activities.

LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir said that Lahore Chamber would continue to provide maximum help to the traffic police in the larger interests of the trade and industry. He said that smooth flow of traffic not only cuts cost of doing business but ensures on-time delivery of goods at their destination.

"There are problems but they have to be resolved", the LCCI President said and added that the Traffic Police should utilize its all resources to achieve the desired goals. He said that keeping the flow of traffic was a Herculean task but the traffic police were managing it in such a nice manner that every segment of society was appreciating them.

He said that the liaison between police and the business community was a must and the LCCI was always giving a special focus to enhance the liaison with police.

He said that Bansanwala Bazar should be made one-way strictly. He said that there were severe problems of traffic at Anarkali, Kot Lakhpat Hamdard Chowk and Gajumata. Additional traffic wardens should be deputed there to control the traffic.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the traffic police role was very vital in the sense that a disciplined traffic flow gives a picture of whole society on the one hand while on the other hand it plays its role in economic turnaround by cutting transportation time of goods carriers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Business Visit Traffic Nice Chamber Market All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Texas Deputy Constable Killed, 2 Others Injured in ..

Texas Deputy Constable Killed, 2 Others Injured in Ambush Near Houston Bar - Loc ..

29 seconds ago
 Lahore BISE declares SSC result with 98.56 pass pe ..

Lahore BISE declares SSC result with 98.56 pass percentage

6 minutes ago
 Govt to receive two extra LNG cargoes in December: ..

Govt to receive two extra LNG cargoes in December: Hammad Azhar

6 minutes ago
 29 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

29 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 &#039;Art and Architecture Series&#039; showcases ..

&#039;Art and Architecture Series&#039; showcases distinct features of Sheikh Za ..

25 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) only way to curb Islamophobi ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) only way to curb Islamophobia: Tahir Ashrafi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.