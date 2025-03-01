LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Athar Waheed Saturday outlined significant steps being taken under the 'First Clean and Then Clear' programme, aimed at restoring the beauty of Lahore.

During a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here, he revealed that a comprehensive 20-point agenda had been developed to tackle various urban issues.

The meeting was attended by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, and former VPs Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol and Adnan Khalid Butt, along with several executive committee members.

CTO Waheed highlighted the challenges of managing Lahore, whose population exceeds that of 122 individual countries. He said that efficient city management was a shared responsibility, requiring cooperation from all institutions. He shared that 1,400 operations had been conducted over the past 50 days to clear major roads of encroachments, stressing the need for public-private partnerships to achieve the best results. Waheed also proposed utilising unused government land for temporary parking spaces to address traffic issues.

Addressing the issue of beggary, Waheed expressed concern over its negative impact on both citizens and the country’s image. He noted the success of traffic police efforts to reduce beggars at traffic signals, but stressed the need for updated laws to better address the issue.

The CTO also announced the implementation of mandatory helmet laws for both motorcycle riders and loader rickshaws. Additionally, e-challans issued to government employees are now directly deducted from their salaries as a step toward greater accountability. Waheed asserted that societal behaviour would only improve when institutions set the right example.

To further enhance the capacity and efficiency of the traffic police, a special committee has been formed to develop new operational rules.

Waheed also underlined the importance of skill development within the education system, with teachers and the business community playing key roles in shaping society.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad thanked CTO Waheed for resuming the driving test process at LCCI for new licences. He suggested scheduling the tests on weekends to accommodate LCCI members while ensuring normal chamber operations. Shad also commended the effective traffic management plan during the ICC Champions Trophy and called for a similar approach during the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), set to take place from April 11 to May 18, with 13 matches in Lahore. He urged the CTO to ensure traffic arrangements during match days do not disrupt daily life, especially business activities.

He discussed the challenges of managing traffic in Lahore’s densely populated areas, where major markets contribute to congestion. He suggested that traffic wardens focus more on regulating traffic flow rather than simply issuing fines, and proposed increasing the number of wardens in high-traffic zones. He also requested collaboration with TEPA (Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency) to remodel these areas to ease congestion.

LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry noted improvements in traffic law compliance since the introduction of electronic traffic violation tickets and expressed support for higher penalties to enforce traffic discipline. He highlighted persistent issues with one-way violations, particularly at U-turns, and recommended installing tire killers where feasible. Additionally, he proposed the appointment of focal persons in different areas of Lahore to coordinate with traffic DSPs and address traffic issues impacting the business community.