'CTP making best efforts to maintain traffic flow'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazer Mahdi said on Wednesday that the City Traffic Police were putting in its best efforts to keep the vehicular traffic on the move.

He stated this in a meeting with business community here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

On this occasion, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry highlighted the traffic-related issues being faced by no business community while former IG Police Ghalib Bandasha, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Traffic Police Liaison Khamis Saeed Butt and writer of a book on traffic rules Asif Javed Khawaja also spoke.

Mahdi said that licensing structure was being changed while the department was creating awareness about traffic rules and regulation amongst the youth. He said, "Pakistan is one of those countries where accidents ratio is very high." He added that Traffic Police Department was providing necessary assistance to the government for removal of encroachments were the biggest hurdle in the flow of traffic.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue to provide maximum help to the traffic police in the larger interests of the trade and industry.

He said that smooth flow of traffic not only cut cost of doing business but also ensured on-time delivery of goods at their destination.

The LCCI president said that keeping the flow of traffic was a herculean task but the traffic police were managing it in such a nice manner that every segment of society was appreciating them. They said that the liaison between police and the business community was a must and the LCCI was always giving a special focus to enhance the liaison with police.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the traffic police role was very vital in the sense that a disciplined traffic flow gave a picture of whole society on the one hand while on the other hand it played its role in economic turnaround by cutting transportation time of goods carriers.

Khamis Saeed Butt, the Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Traffic Police Liaison, paid rich tributes to traffic police for having consistent liaison with trading community.

At the end, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry presented a shield to the CTO while writer of a book on traffic rules and regulations Asif Javed Khawaja presented his book to the CTO and LCCI office-bearers.