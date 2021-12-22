UrduPoint.com

Cuba Announces 2021 Inflation Over 70%

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:00 AM

Cuba announces 2021 inflation over 70%

Havana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Cuba's inflation will end 2021 at over 70 percent -- one of the highest in the world -- economy minster Alejandro Gil said on Tuesday, insisting it was due to deliberate monetary policy.

The government increased prices by 44 percent earlier this year as part of a new monetary system aimed at eventually increasing salaries by 450 percent.

"We will obviously end with an inflation rate over 70 percent," Gil told the national assembly parliament.

"That 44 percent from January is not comparable with any other country because it is by design," said Gil.

"What inflation is this? Astronomical, but salaries also increased," he added.

The minimum wage in January was 2,100 pesos ($87) a month, and by the end of the year it was almost double that at 3,934 pesos.

Gil said the inflation also was due to external factors linked to the coronavirus pandemic, and the US economic embargo against the island nation.

Gil said GDP would increase by four percent in 2022 with an economic recovery led by the reopening of the tourism industry.

In 2021, the economy grew two percent, a third of that expected by authorities at the beginning of the year, which Gil also blamed on US sanctions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly World Parliament January From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

50 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

9 hours ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

9 hours ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

8 hours ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

8 hours ago
 Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accide ..

Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accidental fall

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.