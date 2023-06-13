UrduPoint.com

Cuba, Russia Prepare Agreement On Supply Of 1.64Mln Tonnes Of Oil Annually- Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Cuba, Russia Prepare Agreement on Supply of 1.64Mln Tonnes of Oil Annually- Prime Minister

Russia and Cuba are preparing an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of 1.64 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products annually, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia and Cuba are preparing an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of 1.64 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products annually, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Marrero Cruz held a meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and discussed joint steps to counteract the West's unilateral sanctions, as well as energy issues.

"We are talking about the supply of 1.64 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products annually, Rosneft is ready to implement this project," Marrero Cruz said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Cuba Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Police Cordon Off Area Near Miami Courthouse Over ..

Police Cordon Off Area Near Miami Courthouse Over Suspicious Object - Correspond ..

9 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Strikes on Ukraine's Energy Facilities ..

Putin Calls Strikes on Ukraine's Energy Facilities Response to Crossing Red Line ..

6 minutes ago
 Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was proba ..

Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last

6 minutes ago
 Trials under PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports to star ..

Trials under PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports to start soon: Shaza Fatima

6 minutes ago
 UN chief seeks to streamline troubled Mali peaceke ..

UN chief seeks to streamline troubled Mali peacekeeping mission

6 minutes ago
 US Needs Greater Stake in IMF, International Finan ..

US Needs Greater Stake in IMF, International Financial Institutions - Yellen

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.