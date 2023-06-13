Cuba, Russia Prepare Agreement on Supply of 1.64Mln Tonnes of Oil Annually- Prime Minister

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 08:41 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia and Cuba are preparing an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of 1.64 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products annually, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Marrero Cruz held a meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and discussed joint steps to counteract the West's unilateral sanctions, as well as energy issues.
"We are talking about the supply of 1.64 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products annually, Rosneft is ready to implement this project," Marrero Cruz said.