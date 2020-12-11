Cuba to Establish Single Exchange Rate System Starting January 1- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel

Cuba will remove a dual monetary system by eliminating the second Cuban peso pegged to the US dollar starting January 1, 2021, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Cuba will remove a dual monetary system by eliminating the second Cuban peso pegged to the US Dollar starting January 1, 2021, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"We have done the corresponding evaluations and analyzes as well as all the necessary legal regulations, so we consider that created conditions allow us to announce the launch of the monetary reform from January 1 in 2021," the president said during a broadcast on state channels on Thursday.

Diaz-Canel added that the Cuban Currency would have a single exchange rate of 24 Cuban pesos per dollar.

According to the president, the monetary reform is part of the new economic and social strategy that will allow a more solid advance amid the economic and sanitary crisis as well as the US economic blockade.

The president added that the reform runs certain risks, where one of them could be a higher inflation level caused by the deficit in supplies.

Since 1994, two currencies have been circulated in Cuba, one of which is the Cuban peso (CUP) and the other is the convertible peso (CUC), which has a value 25 times higher than the CUP and equal to the US dollar.