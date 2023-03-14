UrduPoint.com

Cuba To Keep Importing Russian Oil At Present Level - Ambassador To Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Cuba to Keep Importing Russian Oil at Present Level - Ambassador to Russia

Cuba will continue to purchase Russian oil at the current level to meet the needs of the country's economy, Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Cuba will continue to purchase Russian oil at the current level to meet the needs of the country's economy, Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena, said on Tuesday.

"Last year, we purchased Russian oil for consumption and the needs of the Cuban economy. We are going to continue in this direction ... This is not about increasing, but about consuming oil. We are purchasing what we bought last year, what we need," the ambassador told reporters.

Cuba has been experiencing problems with fuel supplies for a long time due to the ongoing US sanctions pressure.

Venezuela, the main supplier of fuel to the country, has also been hit hard by US sanctions that have limited the export of Venezuelan oil to other states.

The situation in Cuba has further worsened in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating 2022 fire at an oil storage facility in the province of Matanzas. Against this backdrop, Havana has significantly boosted its oil cooperation with Moscow, which is also under Western sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Matanzas Havana Cuba Venezuela

Recent Stories

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Af ..

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity ki ..

Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity kicks off at Madinat Jumeirah

5 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

5 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Com ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Committee board meeting

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

19 minutes ago
 Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil ..

Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil Amid Price Cap Coalition - US ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.