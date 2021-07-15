UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuban Economy Minister Announces 'Unprecedented' Shift From Fixed Salaries

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:13 PM

Cuban Economy Minister Announces 'Unprecedented' Shift From Fixed Salaries

Cuba mulls moving from fixed toward fluctuating salaries at state enterprises, Economy Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez announced on Thursday

HAVANA/MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Cuba mulls moving from fixed toward fluctuating salaries at state enterprises, Economy Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez announced on Thursday.

"We have reached agreement in the government to introduce an unprecedented measure - to abandon the fixed salary scale at state enterprises," the minister said as aired by Cuban broadcasters.

The measure will not concern all the companies at an early stage, but it will allow to manage the wage bill more efficiently and reward most productive employees. The introduction of measures is set for the second half of 2021, he elaborated.

"After the new system is implemented, all the employees will earn more," Gil Fernandez, who is also a Deputy Prime Minister, added.

The Cuban government also plans to boost economy by renovating the segment of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. There will be a legal division between management and ownership rights, which will give an impetus and autonomy to this segment.

According to the minister, the new measures will stimulate the economy while securing the prevalent role of state socialist enterprises in the national economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Cuba All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UVAS syndicate approves Rs.2.968 billion budget

9 seconds ago

Flower faces Sri Lanka inquiry over virus bubble b ..

5 minutes ago

Farrukh condemns terrorist incident in Pasni Baloc ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammad Hafeez hopes to repeat last year's T20I s ..

7 minutes ago

Colombia Seizes 5.4 Tonnes of Cocaine Worth $185Ml ..

7 minutes ago

Woman killed in road accident

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.