MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz plans to visit Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi as part of his upcoming trip to Russia, Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena told Sputnik.

"Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will pay a visit to Russia in June.

First of all, he will take part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union), which will be held in Sochi on June 7-9. After that, he will pay an official visit to Moscow, and then go to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the ambassador said.

On Thursday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Manuel Marrero Cruz was expected to visit Russia in June.

Lavrov said that Cuba's prime minister was expected to attend the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled for June 14-17.