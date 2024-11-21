Cultivation of soybean to help slash import bill by Rs.1bn

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Experts have stressed the need for promotion of soybean cultivation and said that its cultivation would help in slashing the import bill by Rs.1 billion.

They were addressing and international seminar on “Poultry Health Challenges in Pakistan”, organised by Department of Pathology University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with World Veterinary Poultry Association Pakistan branch at CAS Auditorium UAF.

Chairing the inaugural session, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said collaborated efforts were imperative to address the poultry issues including health, cost of production, and feed at local level.

He said that poultry feed comprised of 70 per cent of soybean that is one the best source of protein and the promotion of soybean crop will help overcome Rs.1 billion import.

He said that UAF has introduced new varieties soybeans that are bringing tangible results. UAF has facilitated thousands of farmers to cultivate soybean as a demonstration.

He also told the audience that the soybean has the different traits that can be cultivated in different months throughout the year across the country.

Talking about the diseases, he said that recently, the UAF has developed FMD vaccine that will help address the issue at the national level. He said that risk management and biosafety are the essential.

President World Veterinary Poultry Association Pakistan branch Hanif Nazir lauded the production of local soybeans in which University of Agriculture Faisalabad is playing its active role.

He said that experts have to step up efforts to provide science-based solutions to diseases, climate change and other problems faced by the poultry industry.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science, Dr. Shahid Mehmood highlighted the significance of integration of livestock and agriculture.

Prof. Dr. Munir Iqbal highlighted the Avian influenza evolution and impact on virulence vaccines on diagnostics.

Dr. M. Kashif Saleemi brief about current scenario of immune suppressive diseases in poultry.

Dr. Mashkoor Mohsin and others also addressed the seminar.