Cunning online merchants driving e-commerce to early grave in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):With the inception of modern technology in Pakistan, e-commerce has witnessed rapid growth in the country within a short span of time, but unprofessional and fraudulent online traders are driving the industry to its early grave.

The costumers are blaming the online vendors for not delivering the ordered/selected items and providing low quality articles including clothes, electronic gadgets, jewelry, mobile phones and other daily use items to gain heavy profits.

They said several online shopping websites are outwitting the consumers, who opted this way of shopping for affordability and time saving factor, after being attracted by quality display of the articles on their websites.

For several months, the people were being cheated with the deliverance of sub-standard and poor quality articles by these online traders but now their style of betray was shifting as juice and milk packs are delivered instead of the chosen items, a consumer from the federal capital, Jawad Ali Shah told APP Wednesday.

Pointing out a scam of Daraz.pk, one of the leading online shopping websites, he said, he ordered a cell phone from Daraz worth Rs�34,000 last month but received a milk pack instead of the selected handset.

"It was in Daraz flyer and my Name, Order Info, exact amount and my address were written at it. At first, I thought it happened mistakenly but when I visited customer care center of the company, its official told me that the company has already received more than five complaints of the same kind." He said the official told me that a hotel manager was given a juice pack against 100,000 payment of a mobile phone.

Jawad said the humiliation did not end here as he was still waiting for a positive response despite initiating of an inquiry by Daraz. He also accused the company's official of leaking consumers' information.

Naeem Khan, who took social networking site to highlight the online vendors' scam, said he ordered a shifter helmet of LS2 brand from Daraz.pk but he was delivered a third class AMD helmet.

"When I complained the incident to Daraz, they told me that an action will be taken against the culprit. But, I have lost my money for purchasing the helmet," he said.

"Why should we suffer for the fraud done by the delivery boy at the Daraz's flawed system, which prompts strict penalty on the cheater," he demanded.

Daraz.pk's Field Supervisor at sector I-9, Islamabad Shahryar admitted that such kinds of complaints had received by his office during the last month.

He said his office was timely forwarding the complaints to the head office, saying majority of cases were reported from Rawalpindi.

Shahryar claimed his company was providing appropriate compensation to the victims.

To a query, he said he could not respond a question which he was not supposed to reply.

When contacted the head office of Daraz.pk, Karachi, they declined to comment on the matter.

An IT expert, closely associated with top policy makers, Muddasir Hussain said earlier the e-commerce industry was lacking a single regulatory structure, but Ministry of Information Technology (IT) had formulated a concept paper to evolve a comprehensive legislation for regulating online business.

He said the ministry had handed over that paper to the Ministry of Commerce a couple of years ago for further action. The ministry of commerce had formed working groups on regulatory frame work to ensure online consumer protection.

Muddasir said different stakeholders were jointly working in this regard and soon this online industry would be having a comprehensive framework, he hoped.

