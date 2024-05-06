- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Pakistan needs to tackle counterfeiting and illicit trade as serious criminal issues because neglecting them could persistently hinder the revival of the economy, Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT) Director General Jeff Hardy said
Presenting policy recommendations to government officials and industry stakeholders in a forum hosted by Pakistani think tank, the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), Hardy acknowledges the longstanding issue of illicit markets in the country and expresses satisfaction with the government's increased efforts in law enforcement against smuggling, money laundering, and black marketers.
Tax evasion is also a major problem in Pakistan, undermining its capacity for fiscal resource mobilization, especially when it amounts to as much as 6 percent of GDP.
TRACIT and the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (Prime Institute) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU) creating a framework for collaboration aimed at reducing illicit trade in Pakistan.
Among the agreed areas for collaboration will be the development of a new, in-depth investigation of the size, scope and associated negative impacts of illicit trade on the Pakistan economy.
“One of the main takeaways from Monday’s meeting is the urgent need for more information and a better understanding of the drivers of illicit trade in Pakistan,” said Dr Ali Salman, Executive Director of the Prime Institute.
“We look forward to working with the Pakistan government and will leverage the international expertise of TRACIT to start a research and advocacy agenda to implement comprehensive policies that consider the potential impact on all sectors of the economy and work to reduce the incentives for criminals to engage in illegal activities.”
Executive Director of PRIME, Dr Ali Salman highlighted that “Smuggling is growing faster than legal trade, indicating that formal markets are unable to meet the increasing demand of the Pakistani middle class, who are willing to take high risks to avoid the excessive tariffs.
He explained that “Unless we minimize barriers to legal trade, the government of Pakistan has no chance of generating enough growth to raise required tax revenues and is set on a clear path towards bankruptcy”.
Efforts by the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to establish a special anti-pesticide adulteration campaign can usefully shut down the production and distribution of illicit pesticides and can also improve agricultural production and economic development.
Government efforts to implement track and trace systems have been somewhat effective but have only captured a fraction of the tobacco market.
Greater enforcement of the track and trace system can help ensure that tax revenues due to the government will be collected, he added.
