Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 September 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 304.57 298.

04

GBP 381.10 372.87

EUR 327.16 320.73

JPY 2.0762 2.0316

SAR 81.20 79.45

AED 82.93 81.69