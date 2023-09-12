Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 September 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 06:14 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 304.57 298.
04
GBP 381.10 372.87
EUR 327.16 320.73
JPY 2.0762 2.0316
SAR 81.20 79.45
AED 82.93 81.69