Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 31 October 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.26 278.

14

GBP 345.40 337.89

EUR 301.22 295.28

JPY 1.8958 1.8550

SAR 75.77 74.14

AED 77.40 76.24

