Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 October 2023
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 08:23 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.26 278.
14
GBP 345.40 337.89
EUR 301.22 295.28
JPY 1.8958 1.8550
SAR 75.77 74.14
AED 77.40 76.24
APP/msq