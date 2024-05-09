Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 May 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 05:57 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.

82

GBP 351.14 343.43

EUR 302.00 295.92

JPY 1.8064 1.7667

SAR 74.92 73.27

AED 76.50 75.33

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

2600 uplift projects near completion across South ..

2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab

1 minute ago
 Project Director SFERP for early completion of roa ..

Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..

8 minutes ago
 Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival b ..

Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank

9 minutes ago
 Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

9 minutes ago
 London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hop ..

London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

9 minutes ago
 Entire road work completed before forthcoming mons ..

Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro

9 minutes ago
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in ..

Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final

9 minutes ago
 Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

12 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

12 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar

12 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open cour ..

Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil

12 minutes ago
 Technological advancements essential for driving c ..

Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business