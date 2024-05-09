Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 May 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.

82

GBP 351.14 343.43

EUR 302.00 295.92

JPY 1.8064 1.7667

SAR 74.92 73.27

AED 76.50 75.33

