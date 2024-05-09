Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 May 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 05:57 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98 274.
82
GBP 351.14 343.43
EUR 302.00 295.92
JPY 1.8064 1.7667
SAR 74.92 73.27
AED 76.50 75.33
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab
Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil
Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza
More Stories From Business
-
2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab1 minute ago
-
EZDMC, TESCO organise safety seminar at Mohmand Zone13 minutes ago
-
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank9 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut9 minutes ago
-
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes9 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut12 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 56 points53 minutes ago
-
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market12 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar12 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain constant at Rs 239,200 per tola1 hour ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 1400 billion targets in fresh bond2 hours ago
-
District administration announces first-ever two days mango festival in Matiari12 minutes ago