Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 sep 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

27 164.44

GBP 216.32 211.37

EUR 200.09 195.49

JPY 1.5926 1.5563

SAR 44.87 43.84

AED 45.82 44.76