Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 Sep 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:47 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 sep 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

27 164.44

GBP 216.32 211.37

EUR 200.09 195.49

JPY 1.5926 1.5563

SAR 44.87 43.84

AED 45.82 44.76

