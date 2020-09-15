Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 Sep 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 168.
27 164.44
GBP 216.32 211.37
EUR 200.09 195.49
JPY 1.5926 1.5563
SAR 44.87 43.84
AED 45.82 44.76