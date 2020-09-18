Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 sep 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 167.

96 164.14

GBP 217.68 212.68

EUR 199.08 194.52

JPY 1.6024 1.5660

SAR 44.83 43.71

AED 45.74 44.67