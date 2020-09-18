Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 Sep 2020
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:04 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 167.
96 164.14
GBP 217.68 212.68
EUR 199.08 194.52
JPY 1.6024 1.5660
SAR 44.83 43.71
AED 45.74 44.67