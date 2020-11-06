Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 Nov 2020
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:05 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 161.
45 157.76
GBP 212.01 207.13
EUR 190.93 186.56
JPY 1.5612 1.5254
SAR 43.10 42.02
AED 43.97 42.94