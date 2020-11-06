UrduPoint.com
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 Nov 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:05 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 Nov 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 161.

45 157.76

GBP 212.01 207.13

EUR 190.93 186.56

JPY 1.5612 1.5254

SAR 43.10 42.02

AED 43.97 42.94

