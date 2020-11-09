Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 Nov 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 161.
10 157.41
GBP 212.32 207.45
EUR 191.52 187.14
JPY 1.5581 1.5225
SAR 42.96 41.96
AED 43.87 42.84