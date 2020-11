Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange 2 in Pakistan 16 nov 2020

60 LIBOR LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS LIBOR 1M 0.13638 LIBOR 3M 0.22200 LIBOR 6M 0.24600 US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates CURRENCY SIGHT/ 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M USD 158.06 158.06 157.88 157.56 157.17 156.90 156.52 EUR 187.36 187.42 187.39 187.14 186.79 186.60 186.26 GBP 208.99 209.00 208.85 208.47 207.98 207.65 207.17

