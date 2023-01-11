Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 230.

63 225.57

GBP 280.30 274.13

EUR 247.55 242.57

JPY 1.7408 1.7024

SAR 61.50 60.01

AED 62.81 61.82