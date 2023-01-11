UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 January 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 230.

63 225.57

GBP 280.30 274.13

EUR 247.55 242.57

JPY 1.7408 1.7024

SAR 61.50 60.01

AED 62.81 61.82

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championsh ..

2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championship begins on 16 February

1 second ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs ETCC Board meeting, revie ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs ETCC Board meeting, reviews NAFIS’ 2022 results and 2 ..

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed sends letter to South African M ..

Abdullah bin Zayed sends letter to South African Minister of International Relat ..

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves a new batch of students at ..

Sharjah Ruler approves a new batch of students at KU

15 minutes ago
 PTA Issues Cyber Security Annual Report 2022

PTA Issues Cyber Security Annual Report 2022

33 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia preparing framework for investment of ..

Saudi Arabia preparing framework for investment of $10b in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.