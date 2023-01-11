Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 January 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 06:52 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 230.
63 225.57
GBP 280.30 274.13
EUR 247.55 242.57
JPY 1.7408 1.7024
SAR 61.50 60.01
AED 62.81 61.82