Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 January 2023
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 07:50 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 230.
68 225.62
GBP 280.59 274.41
EUR 248.47 243.40
JPY 1.7507 1.7122
SAR 61.50 60.00
AED 62.82 61.83