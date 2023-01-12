UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 January 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 january 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 230.

68 225.62

GBP 280.59 274.41

EUR 248.47 243.40

JPY 1.7507 1.7122

SAR 61.50 60.00

AED 62.82 61.83

