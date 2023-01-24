Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 January 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 05:52 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 232.
91 227.80
GBP 288.30 281.94
EUR 253.21 248.10
JPY 1.7867 1.7475
SAR 62.11 60.60
AED 63.43 62.43