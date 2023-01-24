UrduPoint.com

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 January 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 232.

91 227.80

GBP 288.30 281.94

EUR 253.21 248.10

JPY 1.7867 1.7475

SAR 62.11 60.60

AED 63.43 62.43

